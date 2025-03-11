The Tribeca Festival Lisboa, the Portugal-based international expansion of New York's Tribeca Festival, will return for a second installment from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, organizers announced.

Tribeca Enterprises, Portuguese broadcaster SIC and the Lisbon City Council announced the second annual Tribeca Festival Lisboa will be expanded to a three-day event at the Unicorn Factory Lisboa in Lisbon's Beato Innovation District.

The festival will feature independent films from the United States, as well as a lineup of Portuguese films, TV series, podcasts and musical acts. It is also slated to include live talks with local and international stars.

"Last year, the city of Lisbon welcomed Tribeca with open arms, and we found a home away from home -- a creative haven buzzing with inspiration and innovation. This year, we're thrilled to return for the second annual Tribeca Festival Lisboa," Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a news release. "Tribeca believes that cities flourish when their artistic communities are supported, which is why this partnership means so much to us, and we're honored to continue to share our global platform with the city's incredible talent."

The inaugural Tribeca Festival Lisboa featured the Portuguese premiere of Sean Baker's film Anora, which went on to win five Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The festival also featured live talks with Hollywood and Portuguese entertainment icons including Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Whoopi Goldberg, Patty Jenkins, Griffin Dunne, Chazz Palminteri, Ricardo Araujo Pereira, Daniela Ruah, Sara Sampaio, Joaquim de Almeida and Cesar Mouri£o.