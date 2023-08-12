Rapper Travis Scott's Utopia is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Post Malone 's Austin, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, the Barbie soundtrack at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are New Jeans' Get Up at No. 6, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 7, Swift's Midnights at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Swift's Lover at No. 10.