Travis Kelce takes center stage in an official trailer for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs football team, hosts the new game show, a spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

Each game of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will feature an adult contestant who can call on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer questions on a range of subjects from elementary school curriculums.

"Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even 'cheat' off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th grade level," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Kelce oversee the game, which features Sophia Stallone, Garcelle Beauvais, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nikki Glaser, Chad Ochocinco, Nicole Byer, Lala Kent, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Lilly Singh and other stars in its debut season.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will have a three-episode premiere Oct. 16 on Prime Video.

Kelce will also make his acting debut in Grotesquerie, an upcoming FX horror series starring Niecy Nash-Betts. In addition, he will make a cameo in the Happy Gilmore sequel.