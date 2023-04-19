Travis Barker is wishing his "soulmate" Kourtney Kardashian a happy 44th birthday.

The 47-year-old musician marked the occasion Tuesday with a tribute to Kardashian on Instagram.

Barker shared a slideshow of photos from throughout his relationship with Kardashian, including a picture of Kardashian in a white mini dress and veil.

"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife," he captioned the post.

Kardashian responded in the comments, writing, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband."

Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian also wished the television personality a happy birthday alongside a slideshow of throwback photos.

"Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! I really can't ever compete with @khloekardashian's birthday captions lol so I've just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays. I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can't wait to make so many more. I love you forever," Kim Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, posted a tribute on her own account alongside a compilation video featuring home videos.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child born. I can't believe how fast time has gone by... I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts. You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true," Jenner captioned the post.

"Thank you for being for the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend... you are beautiful inside and out!" she added. "You are the best mom and I'm so proud of you each and every day. I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know."

Kardashian and Barker married in Las Vegas in April 2022 and held a second wedding the next month in Italy. Kardashian has three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker has two kids, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.