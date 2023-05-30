The trailer for the anticipated Prime Video I'm a Virgo led by Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome was released on Tuesday.

Jerome, who won acclaim for her performance in the docudrama When They See Us, also starred in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. In Boots Riley's dark fantasy comedy, he plays a 13-foot Black man coming-of-age in Oakland, Calif., after being hidden away.

Jerome, who played Cootie, is shown getting adjusted to the wide-eyed stares, dropped jaws and turned heads over his size as he tries to navigate his new world as a young African American along with the expectations and misconceptions that come with his race and size.

"Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world," the statement from the Amazon Original Series said.

"He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones)."

The title comes from Cootie talking about his horoscope sign. In one scene from the trailer, he explains to friends, "I'm a Virgo, and Virgos love adventure."

But there is a dark side to the expectations people put upon you as a 13-foot-tall person, as explained in one scene, played by veteran comedian Mike Epps.

"People are going to try to use you and put you on display," he said, verbally explaining the dilemma that Cootie will have to figure out over the seven-episode series. "When they can't use you no more, they'll try to get rid of you."

The trailer teased that Cootie will find himself in his share of adventures and misadventures and people test them while he tries to discover who he is himself.

I'm a Virgo will release all seven episodes on Prime Video on June 23.