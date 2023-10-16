New docuseries Top Gun: The Next Generation is coming to National Geographic.

National Geographic and Rex, a Zinc Media Group label, announced the documentary in a press release Monday.

Top Gun: The Next Generation gives unprecedented access to one of the U.S. Navy's most demanding training and selection programs. The show follows world-class U.S. Navy student pilots as they work to join the Navy's most elite strike fighter pilots.

"For the first time ever, they will be embarking on some of the most challenging flight tests possible including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea. The elite nature of the course means that only a minority -- the very best -- will make it to the top to fly the world's most advanced jet -- the F-35C Lightning II," an official synopsis reads.

The series is inspired by the 1986 film Top Gun and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.

"With so many millions of fans of the film around the world, I was immediately drawn to this series -- these elite jet pilots are not only extremely accomplished and impressive, but all have very different stories to tell," National Geographic EVP of global factual and unscripted content Tom McDonald said. "With Nat Geo's exclusive unprecedented inside access, the series promises to be an exhilarating, visually jaw-dropping and fascinating journey into the intensely competitive world of elite flying."

"The intimate access we have gained to the characters and the emotional character-led story arcs that run through the series will paint a vivid, compelling narrative around the young men and women embarking on this highly stressful process. That narrative will elevate the series beyond the noise and spectacle of fighter jets to tell the tense, nuanced and poignant human stories behind the public-facing bravado. This is a unique project and we are thrilled to be bringing it to viewers," Zinc Television managing director Tanya Shaw added.

Top Gun: The Next Generation is produced for National Geographic by Rex. Karen Edwards created the series and serves as showrunner, with Shaw as executive producer.