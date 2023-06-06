Tool is going on tour in the fall.The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday on social media.Tool will kick off the tour Sept. 22 at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. The band will then perform arena shows Oct. 3 through Nov. 21.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Tool Army members to begin Thursday at 10 a.m."We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada," the band wrote on Instagram.Tool's most recent album, Fear Inoculum, was released in August 2019. The band most recently released a re-recorded version of its song "Opiate" in March 2022.Here's the full list of dates for Tool's North American tour:Sept. 22 -- Louisville, Ky., at Louder Than Life FestivalOct. 3 -- Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events CenterOct. 6 -- Sacramento, at Aftershock FestivalOct. 8 -- Indio, Calif., at Power TripOct. 11 -- Salt Lake City, at Delta CenterOct. 12 -- Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Mountain America CenterOct. 14 -- Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho CenterOct. 15 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane ArenaOct. 17 -- Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight CenterOct. 19 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda CenterOct. 20 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma DomeOct. 22 -- Kelowna, B.C., at Prospera Place ArenaOct. 23 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaOct. 25 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers PlaceOct. 27 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank SaddledomeOct. 29 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life CenterOct. 31 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy VenterNov. 1 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv ForumNov. 3 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling ArenaNov. 4 -- Charleston, W.V., at Charleston ColiseumNov. 6 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross ArenaNov. 7 -- Allentown, Pa., at PPL CenterNov. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun ArenaNov. 13 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU ArenaNov. 15 -- Boston, at TD GargenNov. 16 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterNov. 19 -- Montreal, at Bell CenterNov. 20 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaNov. 21 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena