Tool is going on tour in the fall.

The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday on social media.

Tool will kick off the tour Sept. 22 at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. The band will then perform arena shows Oct. 3 through Nov. 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Tool Army members to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

"We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada," the band wrote on Instagram.

Tool's most recent album, Fear Inoculum, was released in August 2019. The band most recently released a re-recorded version of its song "Opiate" in March 2022.

Here's the full list of dates for Tool's North American tour:

Sept. 22 -- Louisville, Ky., at Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 3 -- Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events Center

Oct. 6 -- Sacramento, at Aftershock Festival

Oct. 8 -- Indio, Calif., at Power Trip

Oct. 11 -- Salt Lake City, at Delta Center

Oct. 12 -- Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Mountain America Center

Oct. 14 -- Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 15 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Oct. 17 -- Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Center

Oct. 19 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 20 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 -- Kelowna, B.C., at Prospera Place Arena

Oct. 23 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Oct. 27 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 29 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Center

Oct. 31 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Venter

Nov. 1 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Nov. 3 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 4 -- Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 6 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 7 -- Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center

Nov. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena

Nov. 15 -- Boston, at TD Gargen

Nov. 16 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 -- Montreal, at Bell Center

Nov. 20 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena