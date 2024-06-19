Netflix is giving a glimpse of Too Hot to Handle Season 6.The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Wednesday.Too Hot to Handle is a British dating reality series featuring singles who live together but are forbidden from any sexual contact. Breaking the rules detracts from the $250,000 prize.In previous seasons, contestants weren't aware of the show's rules before joining the cast. Season 6, however, featured the show's first open casting call.The Season 6 preview teases new drama and chaos, along with a new Lana, the show's virtual assistant and host.Too Hot to Handle will return July 19 on Netflix.Other Netflix reality series include Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and Perfect Match.