Toni Collette says she doesn't regret turning down Bridget Jones's Diary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old actress confirmed on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she passed on the lead role of Bridget Jones, which ultimately went to Renee Zellweger

Collette was asked if she regrets turning down Bridget Jones's Diary because she was committed to performing on Broadway at the time.

"I don't regret anything. I think there are no coincidences -- anything that's meant for you in life is meant to happen. I have no regrets. Life happens as it's meant to," she said.

Bridget Jones's Diary opened in theaters in 2001 and was followed by two sequels, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones's Baby (2016). A fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, is in the works.

Since turning down Bridget Jones, Collette has starred in such films as The Hours, Little Miss Sunshine, Hereditary and Knives Out.

The actress stars in the new film Mafia Mamma, which opened in theaters Friday, and will have a voice role in the upcoming animated movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.