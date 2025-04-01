Venom star Tom Hardy and former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan were among the stars who attended the New York City premiere of the Paramount+ series MobLand, which arrived on the streamer Sunday.

Brosnan, 71, wore a navy blue suit to SVA Theatre Monday, and was accompanied by his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

He portrays Conrad Harrigan in the series, a self-proclaimed "family man" who helms a crime family and wants a larger impact.

"We don't ask, we take, and when someone forgets their place, I've got a man for that," he says in a trailer released in March.

The show also stars Hardy and Helen Mirren (The Queen) as Harry Da Souza, and Conrad's wife, respectively.

Other cast members at the premiere included Paddy Considine Joanne Froggatt , Laura Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon and Lisa Dawn.

Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts and Emily Barber also star.