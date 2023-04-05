Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Daley, an Olympic diver, and Black, a screenwriter and director, welcomed a second son, Phoenix Rose, on March 28.

Daley, 28, and Black, 48, shared the news by posting a traditional announcement in The Times.

People confirmed the birth.

Daley and Black married in May 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Robbie Ray, via surrogate in 2018.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. #AFamily #HappyBirthday," Black tweeted at the time.

Black shared a photo with son Robbie in March from their family's trip to see his portrait at The Struggle for Justice exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Black is known for writing the 2008 film Milk. He also created, wrote and executive produced the HBO series Under the Banner of Heaven.