Tom Cruise outruns explosions in 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning'
UPI News Service, 04/07/2025
A new preview for Tom Cruise's eighth Mission Impossible movie, Final Reckoning, shows the actor holding onto a small red plane as it soars over water, outrunning explosions and detonating a green gas grenade in a room full of people.
"Smart people on every side are close to panicking," Ethan (Cruise) says in the trailer released Monday.
The preview then cuts to Tramell Tillman (Severance), who asks Ethan, "What, exactly, is your plan?" before Ethan puts on a mask that seems to double as a virtual reality headset.
