A new preview for Tom Cruise's eighth Mission Impossible movie, Final Reckoning, shows the actor holding onto a small red plane as it soars over water, outrunning explosions and detonating a green gas grenade in a room full of people.

"Smart people on every side are close to panicking," Ethan (Cruise) says in the trailer released Monday.

The preview then cuts to Tramell Tillman (Severance), who asks Ethan, "What, exactly, is your plan?" before Ethan puts on a mask that seems to double as a virtual reality headset.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett also star in the film, which arrives in theaters May 23.