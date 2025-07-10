Former NFL player Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of a new five-part docuseries.

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, which arrives on Prime Video Aug. 1, is about the underdog soccer team's road to success amid new ownership.

In the trailer released Thursday, minority owner Brady faces skepticism about his knowledge of soccer.

"This is not a vanity thing," he says. "Let's get our elbows dirty."

The docuseries will feature players, staff members, and owners and "will also explore the unique cultural heritage of Birmingham City and a supporter base who have remained loyal," a press release states.

Brady, who played football for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the latest American celebrity to show an interest in British and European soccer teams.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac document their journey with the Wrexham Red Dragons in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham, while news broke Wednesday that television personality Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos will take over Italy's Campobasso FC in the ESPN series Running with the Wolves.