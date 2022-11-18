The 68-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Friday that he's recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.
"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote.
"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he said. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."
