The Today cast surprised Al Roker at home as he recovers from health issues.

Jenna Bush Hager and other members of the Today cast and crew recently surprised Roker at his doorstep following his hospitalizations.

In a segment Monday, the group is seen singing "Jingle Bells" and other holiday carols for Roker, 68, and his wife, Deborah Roberts.

"I'm surprised you did that without a prompter," Roker joked before becoming emotional. "I just want to thank you all. It's been a long, hard slog, and I've missed you all so very much."

Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs in mid-November. He was released from the hospital Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving but was hospitalized again shortly after his release.

Roker returned home Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Today weather anchor appeared on the show via video Monday, saying he's focused on his recovery.

"I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back," he said. "I've got a number of issues, but I feel good. I feel strong. And every day I feel a little bit better."