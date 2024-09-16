Tito Jackson, an original member of The Jackson 5 and older brother to the late pop music icon Michael Jackson, has died, his children said on social media late Sunday. He was 70 years old.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, said in a post published to Instagram.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," his sons continued.

No cause of death was given.

Tito was born Oct. 15, 1953, to Joe and Katherine Jackson whose musical family has gone on to take prominent space in the annals of American music history.

With two of his brothers, Tito formed The Jacksons in 1962, which was expanded into The Jackson 5 in 1966. The band fast became a household name with their first four singles reaching No. 1 on the charts, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a storied institution that inducted The Jackson 5 in 1997.

The members of the Jackson 5 would later verge out into solo careers, with his younger brother, Michael Jackson, becoming a music icon who has been dubbed the King of Pop.

Their sister, Janet Jackson, was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tito, however, would release his first solo album, Tito Time, in 2016 with his second album, Under Your Spell, coming out in 2021.

His brother, Michael, died at the age of 50 in June of 2009.

Days before his own death, Tito said that he and two of their brothers, Jackie and Marlon, visited a memorial dedicated to Michael in Munich, Germany, where they were set to perform.

"We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory, but also our shared legacy," Tito wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."