National Geographic is previewing Titanic: The Digital Resurrection, a 90-minute documentary special that offers a unique look at the 1912 shipwreck.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Using exclusive access to cutting-edge underwater scanning technology, including 715,000 digitally captured images, the special unveils the most precise model of the Titanic ever created: a full-scale, 1:1 digital twin, accurate down to the rivet," an official synopsis, released Tuesday, reads.

The project began in 2022, when thousands of images were collected and then examined.

"...Titanic analysts Parks Stephenson, metallurgist Jennifer Hooper and master mariner Captain Chris Hearn come together in Titanic: The Digital Resurrection to reconstruct the ship's final moments -- challenging long-held assumptions and revealing new insights into what truly happened on that fateful night in 1912."

The preview released Tuesday shows a massive digital image of the ship projected onto a huge screen.

"This is a view I've never had before," a voice says in the clip.

The documentary premieres on National Geographic April 11, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu April 12.

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection will premiere ahead of the 113th anniversary of the shipwreck, which falls April 12.