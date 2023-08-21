Tish Cyrus, music manager and the mother of singers Miley and Noah Cyrus, has tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple announced their engagement in April.

News of their Saturday poolside wedding in a mansion backyard was reported Sunday by Just Jared, Entertainment Tonight, The New York Post and E! News.

Miley Cyrus served as her maid of honor and wore a light blue dress for the occasion.

The bride chose a long, strapless white gown and veil, while Purcell kept it casual in a white button-up shirt and black pants.

Her son Trace Cyrus and daughter Brandi Cyrus also were reportedly part of the wedding party.

Trish Cyrus, 56, was married to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 to 2020.

Purcell, 53, is known for his roles on Prison Break, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.