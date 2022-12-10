Rock 'n' roll legend Tina Turner is mourning the death of her musician son, Ronnie.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," Tina, 83, posted on Instagram Friday.

The message accompanied a photo of Tina with her eyes closed.

TMZ said paramedics were called to a California address Thursday morning where someone reported Ronnie was having trouble breathing outside of their home.

He died at the scene, but the cause was not immediately known.

Deadline said Ronnie had battled health issues, including cancer, in recent years.

"RONNIE WAS A TERRIFIC MUSICIAN AND BASS PLAYER AMAZING SOUL A HEART OF GIANT TRUE ANGEL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL ONE OF A KIND," his wife Afida wrote on Instagram.

Ronnie's father Ike died in 2007. He was 76.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Tina and Ike were married 1962 to 1978. Their tumultuous relationship was portrayed in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do with It, which was based on Tina's book, I, Tina.

Over the years, Ronnie played bass in both of his parents' bands, as well as in his own group, Manufactured Funk, with songwriter and musician Patrick Moten.

Tina's son Craig took his own life in 2018. He was 60.