Longtime friends and frequent collaborators Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced plans for their first joint stand-up comedy tour.

The pair starred on the sketch-comedy show, Saturday Night Live, as well as in the films Mean Girls, Baby Mama and Wine Country.

They have also co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards ceremony together several times.

Their Live Nation-produced Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will kick off April 28 in Washington, D.C. Subsequent stops will include Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" the women joked in a press release Monday.