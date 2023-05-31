On Wednesday, FX released the first full-length trailer for Justified: City Primeval starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Scheduled to premiere July 18, the show is set in Detroit and is the follow-up to the Kentucky procedural Justified, which aired 2010-15.

Both series are based on the works of crime novelist Elmore Leonard.

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind," a synopsis from the cable network said.

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again."

Wednesday's 2 1/2-minute preview shows Raylan meeting new work colleagues, facing dangerous foes and looking out for the teen daughter he is supposed to be road-tripping with back to Florida.