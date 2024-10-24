Searchlight Pictures released a new featurette about the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown. Timothee Chalamet plays Bob Dylan in the movie coming to theaters Dec. 25.

"Bob wouldn't let himself be boxed in, which for me as a young artist is the most inspiring," Chalamet says. "Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob."

Chalamet, 28, began acting in 2008. After his Oscar nomination for the 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet has starred in major films like Dune, Wonka and Little Women.

The "Ballad of a True Original" featurette also highlights how Chalamet learned to play Dylan's music live, including guitar and harmonica simultaneously. Chalamet counts Dylan's trademark songs among those inspiring contributions to culture.

"His words are relevant," Chalamet said. "'Times They are A-Changing' is relevant. 'Blowin' in the Wind' is relevant."