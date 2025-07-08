Former NFL player Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are introducing their baby girl to the world.

The couple's first child, daughter Daphne Reign, was born Sunday, and they shared her name in an Instagram post Monday.

"Daphne is a name that's been close to my heart since I was a little girl," Demi-Leigh Tebow wrote. "I never got to meet my mom's mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I -- a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special."

She added that she looked up to her aunt, and has wanted to name her future daughter Daphne "for as long as I can remember."

"Thankfully he loved the name as much as I did!" she wrote.

She said Reign was inspired, in part, by "a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years," and in part by their religious beliefs.

The photo carousel includes images of the new parents with Daphne Reign.

In an earlier post announcing their daughter's birth, they expressed their deep gratitude for the "gift of this new little life."

Tebow and his wife got married in 2020.