A trailer released Monday for British director Joanna Hogg's sixth film The Eternal Daughter shows star Tilda Swinton taking on double duty.

Swinton portrays an artist returning home to confront a mysterious past, while also portraying the artist's elderly mother. The Eternal Daughter, which was filmed secretly during lockdown in Wales, co-stars Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies.

Martin Scorsese, who previously produced Hogg's The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II, also starring Swinton, returns as executive producer.

The film premiered Sept. 6 at the Venice International Film Festival and has screened in New York, Toronto and London. The film is set for an official domestic release in theaters on Dec. 2.