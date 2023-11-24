Afterparty and Haunted Mansion actress and standup comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday for allegedly driving under the influence.

Lt. Chris Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department told Variety that Haddish, 43, has been booked on DUI charges.

TMZ reported Haddish was found asleep behind the wheel of her car, which was parked and running in the middle of Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills.

Haddish peaceful as she was handcuffed and taken to the police station by her arresting officers.

Hours earlier, she had performed at The Laugh Factory comedy club's free Thanksgiving feast for those in need in West Hollywood.

Haddish is scheduled to go to court on Dec. 4 for a previous DUI arrest in Georgia in January 2022.