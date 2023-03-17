The Cure frontman Robert Smith said Ticketmaster has agreed to give $10 refunds of service fees to fans who bought $20 seats for the British band's upcoming U.S. tour.

The band offered the $20 seats in an effort to keep prices low, but Ticketmaster added on fees that more than doubled the cost.

Smith said Wednesday he would look into it. On Thursday, he announced that after a conversation with Ticketmaster executives, the original $20 ticket price would be honored. Verified fans who paid additional fees would be refunded.

"After further conversation," Smith said, "Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high and as a gesture of goodwill, have offered $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price (LTP) transactions."

He added in a second post, "So 'verified fan' sales have now ended. A number of tickets for all Cure shows (except L.A. + Detroit a miscommunication?..sigh) were held back for 'general' sale on Friday, 17th 10 am local time. Links will be posted in a bit. Good luck x."

Taylor Swift fans sued Ticketmaster after a glitch caused demand to exceed supply for fans already in virtual lines to buy tickets to her shows. That prompted a congressional hearing and bipartisan support for taking action against egregious fees in the live music industry.

The Cure's American tour runs through July.