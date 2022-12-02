'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney, Julia Roberts coming to Peacock
UPI News Service, 12/02/2022
Ticket to Paradise is coming to Peacock in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service said in a press release Friday that the romantic comedy film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts will start streaming Dec. 9.
Ticket to Paradise is written by Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski and directed by Parker. The movie reunites Clooney and Roberts, who previously starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Money Monster and other films.
Clooney and Roberts play David and Georgia Cotton, exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.
The film is described as "a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.