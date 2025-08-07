'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
UPI News Service, 08/07/2025
Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The Thursday Murder Club, which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28.
Mirren portrays Elizabeth, a retired spy, and member of the titular club.
Mirren, former psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben KIngsley), ex-union activist Ron (Pierce Brosnan) and former nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie) solve cold cases in their spare time, until a murder prompts them to solve "a real case."
"What we need is a man, or a woman, on the inside," Ibrahim says in the trailer released Thursday.
Their interest in the case seems to put the group in danger, however.
Mirren receives flowers with a note telling her to "back off" in the trailer.
The film is directed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's Chris Columbus.
