The nominations for the Critics Choice Super Awards are in.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters, tied with Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh , for the most film nominations. Both titles are up for six awards, including Best Superhero Movie, according to a press release.

The Last of Us, the TV series starring Pedro Pascal, is also nominated for six awards, topping the television categories. The show's nominations include Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie.

The Critics Choice Association holds the Critics Choice Super Awards to honor fan favorites in the superhero, sci-fi and fantasy, horror and action genres in television and film.

"The Super Awards continue to spotlight the incredible achievements in genre cinema and television. This year's slate of nominees truly blew us away with their performances and craftmanship," said CCA Super Awards director Sean O'Connell in a statement. "These selections represent the very best of popular culture, and we can't wait to see who takes home the honors."

Winners for the 5th annual awards show will be announced Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. EDT on criticschoice.com.