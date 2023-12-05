Through My Window: Looking at You is coming to Netflix in February.

Netflix shared a teaser and release date, Feb. 23, for the Spanish teen romantic drama Tuesday.

Through My Window: Looking at You is the third installment in the Through My Window film series, based on the Ariana Godoy novel.

The Through My Window films follow the romance between Ares (Julio Pei±a), the heir to a wealthy empire, and Raquel (Clara Galle), an aspiring author.

In Looking at You, "Ares and Raquel can't find a way to carry on their relationship and decide to go their separate ways. But, when they see each other again in winter in Barcelona, the love and attraction they feel for each other is undeniable. Will they find their way back to each other again?" an official synopsis reads.

The original Through My Window was released in February 2022 and was followed by the sequel Through My Window: Across the Sea in June.