Streaming service Peacock announced it will exclusively stream Christopher Landon's thriller Drop starting July 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus Season 2) as Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years takes a terrifying turn when an unseen antagonist somewhere in the restaurant starts dropping her increasingly threatening memes on her phone.

"This is my first time doing a film in this genre. So, I was very excited beforehand and also very scared. I think [director Chris Landon], obviously, was just like an incredible leader," Fahy told a crowd at New York Comic Con in April.

Drop, from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes and Universal Pictures, streams exclusively on Peacock starting July 11.