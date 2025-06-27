Thriller 'Drop' to stream on Peacock starting July 11
UPI News Service, 06/27/2025
Streaming service Peacock announced it will exclusively stream Christopher Landon's thriller Drop starting July 11.
The film stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus Season 2) as Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years takes a terrifying turn when an unseen antagonist somewhere in the restaurant starts dropping her increasingly threatening memes on her phone.
"This is my first time doing a film in this genre. So, I was very excited beforehand and also very scared. I think [director Chris Landon], obviously, was just like an incredible leader," Fahy told a crowd at New York Comic Con in April.
