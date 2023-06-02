The second season premiere of This Fool is near, and Friday, the Hulu series released some new pics and announced the release date.

Comedian Chris Estrada stars as a guy who still lives at home at 30 years old and is having trouble with the kinds of adulting decisions most people have to make at that age. It's based on Estrada's own life.

Season 2 of This Fool finds Estrada's character, Julio Lopez, reeling from the loss of his job at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang prevention organization. He's forced to move in with his cousin, Luis, played by Frankie Quinones, also a former employee of Hugs.

But in the pics, their former boss Minister Payne (Michael Imperioli) is prominently featured, holding a rifle in one of the pictures and walking down the street with Julio in another. So it appears that the former Sopranos star will be a major part of the 10-episode second season.

Estrada says that after starting his comedy career late in life, he still relates to his alter ego, even though his circumstances have changed.

"I probably think Julio would have been who I could have been if I didn't start stand-up comedy," Estrada told The Cut last year. "I think Julio is maybe an old version of myself of having an existential dread and possibly being codependent. I remember at one point in my life finding myself helping others, but it wasn't for altruistic reasons. It was usually to avoid my own problems."

The second season of This Fool will be released on July 28.