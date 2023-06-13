Netflix is teasing the new film They Cloned Tyrone.

The poster features artwork of Parris, Foxx and multiple versions of Boyega.

The trailer introduces Boyega, Foxx and Parris as a "hustler," "pimp" and "pro" who uncover a government conspiracy.

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Kiefer Sutherland , David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel and James Moses Black.

They Cloned Tyrone is written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier and directed by Juel Taylor.

The film will have its world premiere Wednesday at the American Black Film Festival and will start streaming July 21 on Netflix.

Foxx is recovering after being hospitalized in April for an undisclosed "medical complication."