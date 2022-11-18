The White Lotus will return for a third season on HBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network confirmed Friday that it renewed the anthology comedy-drama series for Season 3.

"I can't wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property," HBO tweeted alongside a teaser.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. The series follows the guests and staff of the fictional White Lotus resort chain.

Season 1 took place in Hawaii and starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeny and Molly Shannon.

"Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a press release. "His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

News of the renewal follows the Season 2 premiere in October. Season 2, Episode 4 will air Sunday.