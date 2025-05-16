Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, performed and discussed Tom Cruise's influence on his career on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

The music artist, 35, sang "Baptized in Fear" and "Open Hearts," two songs from his 22-track album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which dropped in January.

The project accompanies his film of the same name, which also stars Jenna Ortega and Billy Keoghan and opens in theaters Friday.

He also spoke with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon about how Tom Cruise helped his career.

In 2015, the iconic actor performed The Weeknd's song "Can't Feel My Face" in a lip sync battle, calling the music artist "enormously talented."

"It actually helped the song," The Weeknd told Fallon. "It helped it peak to the record-breaking top."

The Weeknd recently released a music video for his song, "Drive," which also starred Ortega.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow film, according The Weeknd, is about somebody who "goes on a dark path after he injures himself and finds a stranger that helps him face himself and it's a really psychological, really Jungian, Lynchian, and it gets really -- it's an experience."