In 2015, the iconic actor performed The Weeknd's song "Can't Feel My Face" in a lip sync battle, calling the music artist "enormously talented."
"It actually helped the song," The Weeknd told Fallon. "It helped it peak to the record-breaking top."
The Weeknd recently released a music video for his song, "Drive," which also starred Ortega.
The Hurry Up Tomorrow film, according The Weeknd, is about somebody who "goes on a dark path after he injures himself and finds a stranger that helps him face himself and it's a really psychological, really Jungian, Lynchian, and it gets really -- it's an experience."
