The Voice, Brilliant Minds, Law & Order and Saturday Night Live will return with new seasons on NBC in the fall.
The network announced Monday that reality singing competition series The Voice will return for Season 28 on Sept. 22. Reba McEntire will return to coach competitors for the fourth time, after a break in Season 27.
Niall Horan, who coached Seasons 23 and 24, and Snoop Dogg, who debuted as a coach in Season 26, are also returning.
