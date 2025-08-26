ABC's daytime talk show The View is set to kick off its 29th Season on Sept. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a promo video released on Monday, the stars took turns announcing: "It's The View! The countdown is on! New season, new view. Let's do this! This is why you should always keep coming back to The View -- because you never know what's going to happen."

The show was created by late broadcast journalism legend Barbara Walters in 1997.

It typically takes the summers off and starts its new seasons in the fall.