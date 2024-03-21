'The Veil' trailer: Elisabeth Moss stars in spy thriller
UPI News Service, 03/21/2024
FX is teasing the new series The Veil.
The network shared a trailer for the spy thriller Thursday featuring Elisabeth Moss.
The Veil is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will have a two-episode premiere April 30 on Hulu.
Moss and Yumna Marwan star in the show, which explores "the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London."
"One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster," an official synopsis reads.
