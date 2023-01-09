Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Snow Girl.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Spanish thriller series Monday.

The Snow Girl is based on the Javier Castillo novel of the same name. The series opens in Malaga, Spain, in 2010 during the Three Wise Men parade.

"The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Marta family when their daughter Amaya disappears in the crowd. Miren (Milena Smit), a trainee journalist, begins an investigation parallel to that of Inspector Millan (Aixa Villagran) that will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget. With the help of her journalist colleague Eduardo (Jose Coronado), Miren will not stop until she finds the girl. Where is Amaya Marta?" an official synopsis reads.

Tristan Ulloa, Loreto Mauleon, Julian Villagran, Raul Prietom and Javier Castillo also star.

The Snow Girl is written by Jesus Mesas and Javier Andres Roig and directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea. The series was shot between Malaga and Madrid.

The Snow Girl premieres Jan. 27 on Netflix.