French comedy Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act) will open the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Organizers announced in a press release Wednesday that the new film from director Quentin Dupieux will launch the festival's 77th edition in May.

The Second Act will screen Out of Competition on May 14 and open in French theaters the same day.

Dupieux will attend the premiere with cast members Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garre and Raphael Quenard.

The Second Act is described as "a road movie" and "a new mise en abyme around acting."

"Florence wants to introduce David, the man she's madly in love with, to her father Guillaume. But David isn't attracted to Florence and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The four characters meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere," an official synopsis reads.

Dupieux is known for such films as Rubber, Yannick and Daaaaaali­!. His 2022 feature Smoking Causes Coughing previously screened at Cannes.

Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road directed by George Miller and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was previously announced to screen at Cannes this year.