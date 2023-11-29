The Sandman is back in production.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has resumed production on Season 2 of the fantasy drama. Production was previously halted due to the Hollywood strikes.

Netflix shared the news alongside a photo of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park) on set.

The news comes on the 35th anniversary of Gaiman's DC comic book series. Gaiman marked the occasion with a note to fans, saying that "Good things are coming."

"We never know where dreams will take us. 35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set so many people, real and imaginary, on paths improbable and journeys unlikely," the author wrote.

"This week we officially restart production on the next set of stories of The Sandman for Netflix, bringing these stories to life in a way that would've seemed like an impossible dream 35 years ago. (Or even 5 years ago.)," he said.

The Sandman follows Morpheus (Sturridge), the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, powerful begins that embody natural forces.

The cast also includes Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong and Patton Oswalt.

The Sandman premiered on Netflix in August 2022. Netflix announced that November that it had ordered more episodes.