The doctor is out.

The Fox show The Resident has come to an end. After six seasons, the network announced that the show will not return for a seventh.

The Resident was centered around Matt Czuchry's character, Dr. Conrad Hawkins, the resident of the show's title. It also starred Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Emily VanCamp and Morris Chestnut.

This season's low ratings doomed the show, as the sixth season, which concluded in January, generated the lowest ratings of the show's entire run. Fans realized that the end was likely near when some spotted "recognizable props" from The Resident at a Georgia estate sale.

The Resident was set at the fictional Chastain Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Though this particular medical show is no more, medical procedurals are a network staple and Fox has already signed on Doc, based on an Italian series.

Both Czuchry and show creator Amy Holden Jones have jobs going forward. Czuchry is expected to join the next season of Fox's American Horror Story, per The Hollywood Reporter. Holden Jones has already signed on the dotted line for the drama Archie & Pete, which has received a script-to-series order from Fox.

As for the professional fates of the series' other best-known actors, Warner appeared on Episode 4 of The Accused in February, though that was a one-off. Chestnut may have talk show aspirations as his recent co-hosting stint on The Talk was well-received. And with over 150 acting credits, Greenwood is likely to show up on another show soon.