'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective
UPI News Service, 10/27/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Pale Blue Eye.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the gothic mystery film Thursday featuring Christian Bale and Harry Melling.
The Pale Blue Eye is based on the Louis Bayard novel of the same name. The film is inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe and features a fictional version of the author.
The Pale Blue Eye follows Augustus Landor (Bale), a detective who teams up with a young Poe (Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 1830.
"A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case -- a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe," an official description reads.
