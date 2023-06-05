Netflix is teasing the new film The Out-Laws.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy film Monday featuring Adam DeVine and Pierce Brosnan

The Out-Laws follows Owen Browning (DeVine), "a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev)."

"When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Owen team up with his future in-laws (Brosnan, Barkin) to rob a bank after Parker (Dobrev) is kidnapped and held for ransom.

The Out-Laws is written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove and directed by Tyler Spindel.

The film premieres July 7 on Netflix.

DeVine is known for playing Andy Bailey on Modern Family and Bumper in the Pitch Perfect movies. He recently reprised Bumper in the Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which was renewed for a second season in January.