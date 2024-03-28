The Omen franchise is now available on Hulu.

The Omen (1976) and four other films in the horror franchise started streaming Thursday ahead of the release of the new movie The First Omen.

The Omen (1976), Damien: The Omen II, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Omen IV: The Awakening and The Omen (2006) are available to stream for Hulu subscribers.

The Omen (1976) is directed by Richard Donner and stars Gregory Peck and Lee Remick as Robert and Katherine, a couple who adopt the young boy Damien (Harvey Stevens) after Kathy's stillbirth. Robert soon begins to realize his adopted son may be the Antichrist.

Damien: The Omen II (1978) is a sequel directed by Don Taylor and starring William Holden and Lee Grant as Richard and Ann Thorn, a couple who take in a 13-year-old Damien (Jonathan Scott-Taylor).

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981) is a sequel directed by Graham Baker and starring Sam Neill as a 32-year-old Damien, who tries to fulfill his destiny after being appointed the United States ambassador to Britain.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) is a TV movie sequel starring Michael Woods and Faye Grant as a couple who adopt a young girl (Asia Vieira), unaware she is to succeed Damien as the Antichrist.

The Omen (2006) is a remake of the original film directed by John Moore. Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles star as Robert and Katherine, with Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick as Damien.

Coming to theaters April 5 is The First Omen, a prequel to the original film directed by Arkasha Stevenson. Nell Tiger Free stars as Margaret, a young American nun who is sent to Rome and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy.

Twentieth Century Studios shared a trailer for the movie earlier this month.