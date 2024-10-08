Jenna Fischer announced on Instagram Tuesday that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Fischer, 50, wrote the post for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Fischer said she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer in December. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

"I am now cancer free," Fischer wrote. "I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamofixen."

She confirmed that she has been wearing wigs to cover her hair loss.

Fischer said that her Office co-star and Office Ladies podcast co-host Angela Kinsey, and Kinsey's husband, Josh Snyder, have cared for her during the year of treatment. She also thanked her doctors, nurses, friends, fellow cancer survivors, two kids and husband, Lee Kirk, for their support during treatment.

In the slides on her post, Fischer encourages women to get their mammograms. Fischer's cancer journey began after her October 2023 post about getting a mammogram.

That mammogram was inconclusive and Fischer's doctor ordered an ultrasound. The ultrasound revealed a mass which was biopsied to diagnose as cancer.