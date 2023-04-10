Jennifer Lopez is teasing her new film The Mother.

The 53-year-old singer and actress shared posters for the Netflix action drama Monday.

The posters, shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz, show Lopez wearing a fur-lined coat in the snow and carrying a rifle.

Lopez said a trailer for the film will be released Tuesday.

The Mother follows a military-trained assassin (Lopez), who "comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."

The Mother is written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig, and directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider, Mulan).

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal also star.

The Mother premieres May 12 on Netflix.