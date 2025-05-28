The Morning Show will return for a fourth season Sept. 17.

Apple TV+ shared a premiere date and first-look photos for Season 4 on Wednesday.

The Morning Show follows the cast and crew of a fictional morning news show of the same name. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star and executive produce.

Season 4 opens in spring 2024, nearly two years after the events of Season 3. The UBA and NBN merger is complete, and the newsroom "must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and elusive nature of truth in a polarized America," an official synopsis reads.

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups -- who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

The Morning Show features Charlotte Stoudt as showrunner and executive producer. Mimi Leder serves as director and executive producer.