Season 4 opens in spring 2024, nearly two years after the events of Season 3. The UBA and NBN merger is complete, and the newsroom "must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and elusive nature of truth in a polarized America," an official synopsis reads.
"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups -- who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"
