Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Marvels.

The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel. The films follow Carol Danvers (Larson), aka Captain Marvel, an Avenger with superhuman strength, energy projection and flight.

The new movie brings together Captain Marvel, teenager Kamala Khan (Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, and S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau (Parris), who inexplicably begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

Samuel L. Jackson also stars.

The Marvels is written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells, and directed by DaCosta. The film opens in theaters Nov. 10.