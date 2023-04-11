The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel. The films follow Carol Danvers (Larson), aka Captain Marvel, an Avenger with superhuman strength, energy projection and flight.
The new movie brings together Captain Marvel, teenager Kamala Khan (Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, and S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau (Parris), who inexplicably begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.
