The Little Mermaid has become one of the most-watched film premieres on Disney+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney said in a press release Monday that the live-action musical starring Halle Bailey had the most-viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

The Little Mermaid was released Sept. 6 on Disney+ and drew 16 million views in its first five days of streaming.

The film opened in theaters in May and had a strong theatrical run, becoming one of the top five highest-grossing films of the summer domestically with nearly $300 million in receipts.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name.

Other films coming to Disney+ include the Disney-Pixar animated film Elemental and the supernatural horror comedy The Haunted Mansion.